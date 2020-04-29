CLINTON — A report from the county treasurer indicates $3 million in unpaid property taxes in Clinton County.
Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson reported Monday there are 3,200 unpaid parcels in Clinton County. He said the total in unpaid taxes is $3.2 million. This number is for all tax collections, including school districts and cities. The county's total in unpaid taxes is a portion of the $3.2 million, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said.
Johnson said the number of unpaid taxes is about three times higher than normal. Johnson said the county treasurer's office generally gets a big rush the last day or two but is still looking at a significant amount of properties that have not paid taxes.
Johnson believes a majority of the tax payments for the parcels will come in, and that they are just late.
Clinton County Supervisor and Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region representative Jim Irwin Jr. is concerned about the lack of property tax payments and how it will affect the region's mental health budget. Irwin said the region was already projected to borrow $240,000 back from the region to cover the first three months of the fiscal year.
Irwin said the lack of property tax payments could impact what is available for the county and the region and whether they will be able to pay bills and employees.
Johnson recommended the Supervisors contact Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds if they have an opinion on payment of property taxes. He believes Reynolds understands the impact on counties while at the same time not wanting to negatively impact residents.
Reynolds in March filed a public health proclamation that temporarily suspended the regulatory provisions that require imposing a penalty and interest for delay in payment of property taxes. She ordered in the proclamation that no penalty or interest may be imposed for the duration of the proclamation and any further extension of the suspension.
