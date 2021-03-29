CLINTON — The positivity COVID-19 rate in Clinton County increased this past week, Clinton County Health Manager Michele Cullen confirmed Monday.
Cullen started to notice the increase in cases last Wednesday, Cullen said during Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. The weekend was not too bad with nine new cases over the last three days, she said. Prior to that, the last seven days the county had 60 new cases, she said. The county’s 14-day positivity rate is now at 8%, a rise from a rate of 6.6% last week, she said.
Hospitalizations increased from 37 to 50, she added. Local hospitalizations at Genesis rose from 12 hospitalizations to 18 hospitalizations, she noted. Hospitalizations rose locally from two to five at MercyOne, she added.
“Unfortunately, the numbers are slowly rising,” Cullen said. “Hopefully we won’t continue to see this. I hope it was maybe just a little surge from spring break, maybe St. Patrick’s Day too. We’ll just have to watch the numbers closely.“
There were no new COVID-19-related deaths, she said. Nursing homes continue to have face-to-face visits, she noted.
Cullen noted vaccination numbers continue to increase. She said 15% of Clinton County’s population has completed a vaccination series, with over 6,800 individuals fully vaccinated. Over 4,900 individuals have started their vaccination series, which is an additional 10% of the Clinton County population, she said. Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses will be sent to the county this week, she said.
“I got a call Wednesday morning from the state saying that they had some extra doses of Johnson and Johnson come into the state and they were being allocated to manufacturers,” Cullen said. “And so they had several of our manufacturers on our list including ADM, Custom-Pak, Rock Tenn. Clysar was getting theirs from Hy-Vee and Lyondell had already been started. So most of our manufacturers are getting their vaccine, which is all good news.”
The county’s allocations are supposed to go up in April, Cullen added.
Supervisors Board Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. said while it is unfortunate the numbers of positive cases is increasing, he assumed there would be an uptick because there were neighboring counties who also saw increased cases.
“I guess we just need to remind the public it’s not over yet,” Supervisors Board Chairman Tom Determann said. ”Hopefully in a couple months so no sense in letting up now guys.”
