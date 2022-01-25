CLINTON — Clinton County's COVID case numbers have declined slightly in the past week, but its spread is still prevalent in the community, according to county public health officials.
"In Clinton County we have had 392 new cases in the last seven days, 60 over the last three days, with a total of 10,577 cases," Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen told the Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
On Jan. 17, Clinton County had 426 new cases; on Friday, 444 new cases had been reported over the previous seven days.
"It's going down a tad bit," she said. "We'll keep watching it and see what happens."
Cullen said the hope was that Clinton County's omicron case numbers would have peaked Monday, but on a call last Tuesday, it was predicted that the number will peak next week.
The county is close to seeing it peak and the hope is it will go down, she said.
The number of people hospitalized locally with COVID is staying steady, with 227 hospitalized in Region 5, which includes Clinton County. MercyOne Clinton has 13 patients; Genesis has 49. Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann asked Cullen if the patients at MercyOne are on ventilators. She replied that most of the patients are in the medical floor unit, not in ICU, and some were in CCU.
She said vaccination rates have continued to increase slightly, with 55.6 percent of the county's residents vaccinated.
"The positivity rate last week was 25 percent," she said. "Today we're at 27 percent."
"As we know there are still those home tests that are positive that are not reported," she said.
As to how to get tested, Cullen said at-home Test Iowa kits, which are sent to the state to obtain results, are available.
They are free and right inside the VNA's vestibule, she said.
Some local pharmacies do have rapid tests but their availability is very hit and miss since they sell out quickly, she said.
She also said the government website where people can order four free, at-home test kits is up and running, with those tests to be shipped out at the end of January. They can be ordered online at https://www.covidtests.gov/
She is encouraging people to get some of those tests on hand.
"So you have availability if you happen to feel you need to be tested or maybe one of your household members needs to be tested," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.