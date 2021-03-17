A year ago last week, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak an official pandemic, and Iowa announced its first positive cases.
Since then, more than 5,600 Iowans and a half million U.S. citizens have died from COVID-19-related illnesses.
For months, businesses drastically changed the way they operated, schools shifted to remote learning part of the time, and communities and families curtailed social gatherings. As vaccinations pick up, people are beginning to glimpse a return to normalcy in the months ahead.
Local public health official Michele Cullen likened the different stages of dealing with the pandemic to running multiple races.
“I feel the vaccination process has put us into the third marathon. But it’s right now down to a slow jog,” said Cullen, who oversees public health in both Clinton and Jackson counties.
“We don’t know when this will end, but I do think we have the tools in the tool belt now that can hopefully get us back to a sense of normalcy. I don’t know when for sure, but I can see the light,” she said.
Cullen made her comments during a conference call last week with the Jackson County Local Emergency Planning Committee, which has been meeting monthly to share information and coordinate efforts on the pandemic.
“I want to thank all the community partners. I cannot believe that it has been a year that we have been doing this. We have learned so much. When I think back to around this time last year – the fear of the unknown, not knowing how bad this would get – I realize how much we’ve learned in the last year,” Cullen said.
Last week, Iowa vaccinated its millionth person, and vaccine distribution continues to ramp up with President Joe Biden last week directing states to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.
As of Monday, in Clinton County 4,877 people have received a first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, and 4,274 have completed both doses. In addition, 79 people have received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
In Jackson County, 2,439 people have received a first dose, and 2,211 have completed both doses. In addition, nine people have received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine, IDPH reported.
Phase 1B Tier 2 right now is the focus for getting workers at local food and agriculture manufacturers vaccinated, Cullen said. The health department is contacting employers directly to firm up plans for possible clinics.
However, Cullen said businesses should stress to employees who qualify for a shot to try to get on a list and get any vaccine they can rather than waiting for a clinic at their workplace if vaccine is available to them.
Meanwhile new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have continued to stabilize and decrease locally.
For example, Cullen said, last week Genesis had about 15 COVID-19 patients versus the high of 150 at one point last year.
The 14-day positivity rates in both counties continues to be low compared to earlier in the year. In Clinton County it was 4.7% on Monday, and in Jackson County it was 3.3%.
“Last November we were up into the 30% range and one day even the top in the state, which is kind of scary,” Cullen said. “We continue to look hopeful and very promising.”
In other news:
Nursing home visitation guidelines loosened: Updated guidelines that expand nursing home visits were announced last week by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Facilities now should allow responsible indoor visitation at all times and for all residents, regardless of vaccination status of the resident, or visitor, unless certain scenarios arise that would limit visitation.
Call center open for vaccine appointment assistance: Iowans age 65 and older who need assistance scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and don’t have access to the technology to do so can call 211 for assistance.
Local stats on cases, deaths: As of Wednesday, COVID-19-related deaths in Clinton County are at 87, up three from a week earlier, and in Jackson County at 40, up one from the week before.
Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in U.S. top half million: At least 29.4 million Americans had tested positive for the virus as of Monday, about 400,000 more than a week earlier, according to the New York Times database. More than 534,476 patients with the virus have died. Worldwide, more than 119.9 million people have been sickened by the coronavirus pandemic, and more than 2.6 million have died.
State vaccine distribution improves: Iowa Public Radio reported that Iowa has improved its distribution of first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine compared with other states in recent weeks. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds shared statistics at a press conference last Wednesday. At that time, Iowa was 10th in the nation for residents who had received a first dose of a two-dose vaccination and 27th in the country for people fully vaccinated, Reynolds said.
Iowa initial unemployment filings down, continuing claims increase: Iowa workers filed 5,531 initial unemployment claims in the week ending March 6, up 1,315 from adjusted claims the previous week, Iowa Workforce Development reported. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims for the week ending March 6 was 44,827, down 3,562 from the adjusted claims a week earlier.
Also Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.5% from a revised 3.7% in December. The state’s jobless rate was 2.8% a year ago. U.S. unemployment fell to 6.3% in January from 6.7% in December. However, it was up from the 3.5% unemployment rate in January 2020.
