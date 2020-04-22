DEWITT — The Frances Banta Waggoner Community Library’s closure will be extended until further notice as library staff prepares to move from the existing library into the new addition.
During the COVID-19 closure, construction on the library’s expansion project has continued, and staff members anticipate beginning to move the library’s collection and staff work stations into the new space in the coming weeks.
The library staff asks that library users keep any checked-out materials until the library reopens to the public. There is no need to renew materials, and due dates have once again been extended until June. While the physical collection is not available at this time, the digital library is open 24/7 with access to free eBooks, eAudiobooks, databases, and more.
The library can be contacted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (563) 659-5523 or by emailing fbwclib@dewitt.lib.ia.us with any questions on how to access digital resources or about the construction project.
