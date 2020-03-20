FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton Dutch Days Festival Committee has announced the cancellation of the 46th annual festival, scheduled for May 1 and 2.
The committee, following consultation with the mayor, city administrator, Whiteside County Health Department, and Dr. Stephen Harrison, who is the city’s medical director, decided to cancel this year’s festival. The decision to cancel complies with the recommendations and directives of the CDC, Illinois’ Governor JB Pritzker, and the White House Coalition Team.
This decision is made out of concern to keep residents, visitors, and volunteers safe during this period of time when social distancing becomes a necessity. Many of local businesses and organizations enjoy participating and benefit financially during the festival so the committee is encouraging everyone to support them when the restrictions are lifted from daily routines.
The festival’s theme this year, “The 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands” will carry over to next year’s Dutch Days festival and interested parties are encouraged during the year to read the book “Operation Chowhound” by Stephen Dando-Collins, which will be a focus of the theme.
Next year’s festival will be May 7 and 8, 2021.
