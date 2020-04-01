CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region has approved its fiscal year 2021 budget, which will now need to be adjusted to add Muscatine County to the regional budget.
The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region Governing Board voted 4-0 Monday to approve a proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year. The proposed budget is for over $7.8 million, accounting for 97% of the region’s total projected revenue.
Muscatine County representative Jeff Sorensen recused himself from voting on the issue, as the governing board had voted earlier in the meeting to not accept Muscatine County’s request to rejoin the region for fiscal year 2021. The Department of Human Services on Tuesday reassigned Muscatine County to the region for fiscal year 2021.
Mental Health Region CEO Lori Elam said the region trimmed the budget as much as it could. She referenced Region Fiscal Agent David Farmer pointing out why the region needs a fund balance for unexpected things the region must deal with. She added the region does not know the real ramifications of COVID-19 and how it will impact the region’s budget.
“We’re starting to see more and more people who are in need of basic shelter and food and eventually it’s going to be moving to mental health services,” Elam said. “And you know just having some staff in our office and we were talking about how the social distancing is expanded until the end of April. And we have some staff that are really on edge right now because the world is so uncertain and it’s so scary that they’re fearful of getting sick. They’re fearful of losing their jobs. That fear is building up and you can see it in people’s eyes. So this budget is fine and dandy but we will see the effects of COVID-19 not only in FY20 but in FY21.”
Cedar County representative Dawn Smith does not believe the county will have a choice on making tough decisions if they start using budgeted funds faster than expected. She added this will depend on how fast property taxes come in to the region. She said the budget is based on expected revenues but added they will not know for sure until the funds come in to the region.
“There’s going to be a lot of factors that are going to come in play with this,” Smith said. “The federal government doesn’t have any idea what’s going on. The state level doesn’t have any idea what’s going on. We’re just going to have to react accordingly like they are.”
Scott County representative Ken Beck believes the management group needs to look strongly at administering “crisis in-house” for fiscal year 2022. He said the change cannot be done quickly enough to be implemented for the fiscal year 2021 budget.
“I think that’s some place where possibly we can squeeze a little more out if we need to,” Beck said. “If the state does certain things it may not be necessary but I would empower and challenge the management team to take a strong look at that as soon as you can.”
Clinton County representative Jim Irwin believes if the region is going to have the management group administer crisis in-house, the management team will need to step up and have a good understanding of the data it will use to make decisions. He said the data will drive the services the region will provide for constituents. He believes if this is the route the region wants to take, they will need to work with the Robert Young Center and the Department of Human Services to obtain a good understanding of what information the region is able to acquire and what information DHS will want to see for the region.
“I think the legislators, the ones that I have spoken to, they’re going to be willing to work with us on what services we provide for our constituents based on the usage and what we need,” Irwin said. “Right now they have everything grouped into core, additional core. I think they will be willing to work with us on certain aspects of that if we’re able to provide them the data that we need to make the best decisions for our constituents in our region.”
Beck said the region will need the same quality of service if it makes the change.
Jackson County representative Jack Willey added the budget is a guesstimate and the board does not know what it is facing.
“We have no control over much of the stuff that’s facing us,” Willey said. “And we’re, just as Jim indicated, we’re going to have to keep close tabs. I think Robert Young (Center) has been good at providing us with data. We need the data. The legislators are going to insist on it. And I guess this is the best that we can do at this point in time with the facts that we have.”
