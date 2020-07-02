CLINTON — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges have announced plans for their fall semester, including a return to face-to-face classes and other enhanced delivery options for students.
Fall classes begin Aug. 24 at EICC, including Clinton, Muscatine and Scott community colleges. The colleges are offering:
• Classroom Plus – Face-to-face classes with reduced class sizes to ensure proper distancing between students. Faculty will have access to additional technologies to enrich the classroom experience for their students.
• Live Online – Synchronous classes using Zoom technology and Canvas, the college’s online learning platform, allowing students the ability to study from home. This provides the structure of scheduled face-to-face classes with a live instructor and interaction with fellow classmates.
• Online Anytime – Traditional online classes delivered through a long-standing partnership with other community colleges around the state. The college regularly enrolls more than 1,000 students in online classes each semester.
In addition to reduced class sizes to ensure social distancing, the college will require everyone to wear masks, and rooms and labs will be cleaned regularly.
Fall enrollment is currently underway. To help students financially, the college is offering all full-time students the choice of a free class or laptop computer. Part-time students, enrolled in six to 11 credit hours, will receive 20 percent off their fall tuition. Students need to register by July 15 to qualify.
For more information, contact the college at 1-888-336-3907 or eicc.edu.
