Through the decades in Clinton, pandemics and epidemics were as present in the papers as the weather and water supply. Cholera and other water borne illnesses were the norm in the early years of Clinton.
In 1866, a German doctor died in Clinton of Asiatic cholera. Various references to cholera and hog cholera will fill the papers for the next 60 years. In 1893, boiling water was clearly the main recommendation. There is actually twice as many results for cholera as sawmill in the historic newspapers.
For the 19th century, influenza outbreaks across the nation filled the newspapers. Locally, in 1890, one person died in Clinton a day from influenza; with 5,000 cases recorded in January. Called the Russian flu, a cold wave forcing people indoors stymied the epidemic. For the next 25 years, regular epidemics of disease struck the working neighborhoods and factories of Clinton.
In 1914, measles reached a pandemic because it spreads so easily. The fear for Clinton’s health officer was that this measles outbreak had the highest mortality record. In 1921, another outbreak of measles highlighted gender roles. It was the mother’s duty to keep the kids off the street. In lieu of the advised quarantine, placards were placed in houses denoting measles. There were 20 to 25 measles cases a day.
In 1915, the city health officers bemoaned the economic waste of the smallpox outbreaks over the few years. Smallpox would pop up from time to time in the poorer neighborhoods in Clinton. However, if a well-known person got smallpox, the papers issued epidemic warnings. When 125 people got it in 1915, there was a reminder to get inoculated. In fact, in 1903, the city council would help pay for the inoculation and care of smallpox.
Right before the 1918 flu season, the city quarantined 100 families over the course of three weeks for scarlet fever. What is interesting is that during the multi-year Spanish flu outbreak, there were multiple other epidemics ravaging the community.
Early evidence of the 1918 Spanish flu was area soldiers being infected at military bases. For example, young men from Low Moor training at bases fell ill or died from the flu/pneumonia. Small towns like Albany had clusters of deaths of young men, mostly far away from home in crowded soldier barracks.
At home, urbanization and close quarters also drove the spread. In Clinton, 1,000 people had the flu in November. If you got a secondary bacterial infection, 40 percent of the time you died. While the “purple face” and immune system attacks are also guilty, it seems pneumonia killed most Clintonians.
Eventually, the schools screened all students. The nurses calculated 1,452 cases of the flu over the student population. This accounted for half the high school population. Roughly 10 percent of all students ended up with pneumonia. Of those, 62 of them died.
In October, there were articles about not giving into fear, advocating no quarantine, and taking measures that did not affect business. In fact, the government in Clinton was more focused on arresting Liberty bond slackers. You were expected to be selling bonds for the war effort, and like Philadelphia, we had our own war parades.
By December, quarantine was in effect and hundreds and hundreds in the Clinton area were dead because of pneumonia. The quarantine lasted “a week” before they relaxed a few items but still banned large public gatherings and dance parties and kept up regulations for public health. The relaxation was for the Christmas buying push. In Clinton, these resolutions were passed:
1. Closing all stores on Saturday nights.
2. Limiting the number of people in areas.
3. Prohibiting all gatherings.
4. Closing all YMCA and YWCA classes.
5. No public funerals, and churches should only allow half of their congregation.
6. Closing restaurants that don’t sanitize.
7. Taking chairs out of cigar stores so people cannot occupy it.
8. The Chamber would place signs saying the word “influenza.”
While the Spanish flu went away, other diseases came to replace it. To show conditions in South Clinton, in 1923 diphtheria ravaged the working neighborhood. The result was 259 cases with 55 carriers. The diphtheria stayed in South Clinton for several months, again highlighting the contained neighborhood that was South Clinton. Irving school was the site of culturing the kids. There was a local fund drive to help quarantined families with their bills.
In 1929, a typhoid outbreak ravaged Clinton and harmed one family in particular. The Long family had five of their 11 members get typhoid and young Ruby Long passed away. Eventually, at least 15 would pass away. The water supply carried the disease and those not drawing from the artesian wells but rather the Mississippi River would have spread the disease. Quad-City area water supplies boasted about their chlorination process. In fact, the only Moline case was a woman who visited Clinton. Yet a few years prior, they had their own outbreak.
In 1905, there was a typhoid outbreak in Clinton as well. The machine shop at C&NW shared the virus with each other. It was their artesian well and a bad sewer.
School regularly had breaks or students were quarantined for seemingly weeks out of the year. The biggest fear was infantile paralysis, or polio. In 1924, 15 kids had polio. It was such an outbreak that Dr. HR Sugg, Clinton’s health official, closed the schools. In the midst of the 1918 flu outbreak there was a polio outbreak that became an epidemic. In the 1940s, the Pestka family had three children afflicted with polio.
In 1946, the County postponed a state centennial celebration due to polio outbreak. In 1948, the city sprayed and cleaned up to promote public health from May to September. Still three people died in 1948 from polio. In 1954, Maryam Ayazi came to live with her grandmother. She was 2 1/2 years old and from Afghanistan. In 1961, a 24-year-old father of five was the first polio case of the year. Dr. William Killeen explained the man had three Salk vaccine shots but did not get his booster shot.
The next big influenza year was 1957. The flu, started in California and apparently Grinnell, Iowa, and infected one out of four Iowans. In October 1957, 625 students were home due to influenza in Davenport. In 1968, the Hong King flu closed schools around the country, as while the mortality rate was not that much higher than regular flu, even a slight mortality rate change meant that whereas 500 people died annually to flu related illnesses, now 703 per week.
In 1976, there was a brief outbreak at Fort Dix of a swine originated H1N1. Eleven recruits had a severe case of the flu. One died. Gerald Ford went out to attempt to vaccinate 95% of the public. Do you remember how that went? For the next 40 years, it is still a question tough to answer: how do you vaccinate against a novel virus throughout the whole nation?
You see many applying a cost-benefit analysis of our current situation. In 1917, Doctor Boyd came to Clinton to discuss a typhoid outbreak. It was suspected that the water and milk deliveries were spreading typhoid. The exact phrase was “a cent is being spent with foresight where lack of such foresight might eventually compel the expenditure of dollars in stamping out the disease once it gains a foothold, to say nothing of the loss of life which would follow.”
One last thing, the real epidemic story for Clinton is cattle and hog diseases. It makes researching things like cholera, syphilis, and tuberculosis outbreaks difficult. Clinton County has lost an unfathomable amount of livestock due to disease and has instituted no movement orders routinely.
Why this is interesting is seen in the The Genesis 1918 Spanish Influenza Pandemic presentation, which I watched a few years ago to write a Spanish flu article that never happened. The 1918 human virus jumped from birds in the western hemisphere. A bird from North America set off the genome sequence.
Why this is interesting is from 1872-1875, horses were being infected heavily by influenza. A horse in Toronto sent the story in motion. In Boston, fire destroyed portions of the town because there were no horses to pull the water wagons. A little later, there was an avian flu outbreak in poultry. So the assumption is that the 1918 H1N1 Spanish flu went from horses, to birds, and then to humans; perhaps in Kansas. Then in the 1930s, the flu went into pigs. Then 70 plus years later, it reemerged as the “swine flu” in Mexico.
