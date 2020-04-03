CLINTON — The Illinois Face Mask Warriors are working to provide masks and other protective equipment to facilities in need in the area.
The Illinois Face Mask Warriors group is part of a 50-state network looking to find people who sew to supply face masks or other Personal Protective Equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is urgent,” Penny Venhuizen of the Illinois Face Mask Warriors group said. “We’ve got so many of our front-line workers begging for masks.”
The Illinois group is looking for any people who sew or crafters to help with the cause. They are also looking for materials that can be used, including fabrics, elastic that is a quarter inch or less and floral or small thin wire for masks. She said they are already providing equipment to multiple groups. She added they are trying to get the equipment to service workers, post offices, mail carriers and emergency responders, such as firefighters.
She said any volunteers with equipment or materials can utilize drop-off points. She added masks can also be requested by visiting the national Face Mask Warriors website.
The National Face Mask Warriors group website says they do not require masks be made in a specific style at this time. They have gotten specific pattern requests from hospitals and facilities and make those requests known to sewists. Tips for making a mask include prewashing fabric in hot water, including a pocket in a mask for a filter or surgical mask to be placed inside and using ties for masks unless following a specific request from a hospital or facility.
Information from the National Face Mask Warriors group says face masks should have at least two layers. It adds many health care practitioners prefer the two layers be different fabrics so they can distinguish the inside from the outside. They add there is conflicting information about what fabric to use but the safest ones are tight cotton or cotton blend weaves for the outer layer and the same type of fabric or cotton jersey, like what T-shirts are made of, for the inner layer.
They suggest prewashing fabric in hot water before making the masks. They say this will ensure the masks do not shrink with subsequent washings.
More information on how to request or make masks can be found at the national Face Mask Warriors website at https://facemaskwarriors.com/ Information on the Illinois-based group can be found on the Illinois Face Mask Warriors Facebook page. The page can also be found through the national Face Mask Warriors website.
