CLINTON — Fareway Stores, Inc. recently announced a $200,000 donation to the Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executives. The donation provided for $1,000 or more in gift cards to ICCE chamber of commerce members in the communities Fareway serves.
ICCE distributed the Fareway gift cards to its chamber of commerce members. Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce received $2,000 in gift cards, which will be distributed to local small businesses (50 employees or less) that are chamber members. Members will receive an email with a short nomination form, asking them to nominate their business or employee(s), explaining how they have been impacted by the shutdown, how they will use the gift certificate, and why they appreciate their local Fareway. Nominations will be judged by the chamber’s executive committee and Fareway managers and cards will be personally distributed to the winners in a safe, social distancing manner.
“Local chambers have the pulse in each community and how best to serve its small business members during this time of need,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We hope this relief reduces some of the stress our community business partners are facing.”
“While all our businesses are important, small business is the lifeblood of communities all around the country,” said Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Maureen Miller. “We appreciate that Iowa-based Fareway recognizes the difficulty small businesses are feeling right now and has offered some relief to the hard-working people employed in those businesses and are honored to be the vehicle through which the program is implemented.”
“Our members work diligently every day to strengthen communities throughout Iowa,” said ICCE Executive Director Lane Till. “Through this generous donation from Fareway, our members will have the ability to help support the small businesses that create the heart of each of their communities.”
Follow the movement on Facebook with #FarewayShopsLocal.
