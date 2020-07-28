Fareway Stores will not accept containers for redemption in its Iowa stores, according to a statement released by the grocery store.
“Health authorities continue to advise that COVID-19 and other viruses are transmitted through respiratory droplets. Accepting potentially contaminated containers inside our stores presents a great risk of harm to the health and safety of our employees and customers,” said Reynolds W. Cramer, Fareway Stores president & CEO.
In addition, Iowa law requires grocery stores to meet health and food safety guidelines for all employees and customers.
“Allowing used containers to be returned in our stores puts our employees and customers at risk, and runs counterproductive to the many safety and sanitation initiatives we have implemented in order to keep people safe,” Cramer explained.
