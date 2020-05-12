OTTUMWA — Most years, Irvin Hartley would be preparing for the Ottumwa Farmers Market’s late-May opening.
“I kind of doubt that’s going to happen,” Hartley said this week. “There are too many cases still coming up. The bars are starting to open, and we’ve got a pig (processing) plant here in town. It’s starting to hit pretty bad.”
While coronavirus looks likely to claim those Saturday and Wednesday markets at the Quincy Place Mall, organizers of other central Iowa markets are preparing to open with precautions. Ottumwa residents seeking fresh produce will still have the Wapello County Farmers Market Mondays and Thursdays at Greater Ottumwa Park. That market’s opening date has been pushed back two weeks to June 1, according to organizer Don Harness, who shares some of Hartley’s concern.
“We’re all getting to be old timers, all our vendors at the market, so we’re susceptible,” said Harness. “It’ll be a little tough, me being the market manager and having a booth, having to manage the crowds.”
The experience will be different, but customers can get their fresh produce safely, said Angela Shaw, associate professor and Extension specialist in food microbiology and safety at Iowa State University. She worked with state officials to develop coronavirus precautions for market managers.
“Our focus has been social distancing and minimizing contact with the customers,” Shaw said. “We’re emphasizing ways that they can still have that market, still have that contact with the customer, but do it in a safe manner.”
Vendor stalls will be located to allow six-foot distancing, and the traditional firsthand inspection of produce won’t be allowed. Instead, vendors will bag produce on customers’ instructions. Shaw encourages vendors to wear gloves and masks, pre-package their wares, and adopt cash-free payments with card-swipe systems.
“We’re emphasizing that markets get as many hand-washing stations out there as they can,” she said.
Set to open last week, entry to the Pella Farmers Market would be limited to a single entrance to control crowds, manager Vivian Rippentrop said.
Access to vendors’ tables will be limited, with six-foot markings taped off, and vendors will wear masks.
“We are asking for respectful social distancing,” Rippentrop said. “I’m always so impressed at how clean the growers have their vegetables. I’m hoping for nothing but a smooth ride.”
The Knoxville Farmers Market will open two weeks later than normal, on May 30, but that’s mostly due to a cool spring, according to organizer Judy Kinney.
“Produce is really important in our farmers’ market and there’s not that many of us who have produce to sell right now,” Kinney said. “We thought if we waited until the 30th we’d draw people in and keep them coming.”
This year’s markets won’t be the social events they were before. To discourage crowds from gathering, music and other entertainment will be banned. Prepared food will be takeout only — customers won’t find picnic tables.
“You’ll see a lack of seating, because we don’t want people to congregate,” Shaw said. “It’s get your food and go home.”
“We do have to rethink how people enter our market now, with different signing and hand-washing stations that we did not have in the past,” said Deb Draper, manager of the Oskaloosa Farmers Market.
Smaller community markets may be easier to adapt than Iowa’s larger urban markets. Opening of the downtown Des Moines market has been indefinitely postponed.
“For small markets where you can put the vendors farther apart and you can control your entry points, I think there are ways to make that work,” said Jill Beebout, owner of Blue Gate Farm near Chariton and a Des Moines market regular. “For bigger markets that are hemmed in by architecture, I think that’s bigger challenge. I have volunteers who help every week and I’m uncomfortable putting them into that situation.”
“We drive into parking spot and vend off the back of a vehicle,” said Draper. “A 10-by-10-foot canopy tent pretty well spaces people.”
Beebout is pursuing other practices to reduce customer contact, including online ordering and delivery. Every other week since November, she’s delivered eggs from Blue Gate’s laying hens to customers in Des Moines and Knoxville. Customers may also pick up their orders at the farm.
“People just pre-order and we bag it up so we were very fortunate to have that infrastructure in place,” she said.
“Our customers have done a really good job finding us,” said Ethan Book. He and his wife Becca Book are shifting to delivery and community drop-off sites for eggs, poultry, beef, and pork from their Crooked Gap Farm near Knoxville. Crooked Gap had been a Des Moines market regular.
“We’ve increased the numbers of deliveries we’re doing, and our customers have been taking advantage,” Book said. “We’re just meeting customers in different places than we normally would be.”
Book is upgrading the online ordering page on the farm’s website.
“It’s not as much creating something new but moving our marketing a little more in that direction,” he said. “We’ve built up a really good email list. We assume that even when the farmers’ markets open up there are going to be people who want to go on purchasing without going out with the big crowds.”
Shaw urges growers to use social media to stay in touch with customers, who can use their posts to plan and pre-pay orders to reduce contact. Customers who pre-order and pay online can stop at a market to collect their orders with minimal contact.
“We’re asking everybody to start planning and preparing,” she said. “We’re cooking at home more than ever. Can you order in advance? Growers love being able to plan what they plant. We’re encouraging people to communicate that with their farmer.”
Manager Sharon Thill hopes conditions improve by the time Pleasantville Farmers Market opens in July.
“A lot can happen in that time,” she said. “We’re just hoping things take a turn for the better. We’re all playing it by ear.”
“It will take some creative thinking on our parts, but I think it can be done,” Kinney said of precautions at the Knoxville market. “We will do it no matter what. We want the market to be safe, and it will be.”
