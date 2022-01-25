Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives to speak at the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative seminar, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. A federal appeals court on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 allowed the state to enforce a law that prevents local schools from imposing mask mandates, but the court also allowed a group of parents of disabled children to pursue a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File