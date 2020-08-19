CLINTON — First Central State Bank is donating a total of $5,000 to local school districts this fall to help offset extra costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those receiving monetary contributions include Central DeWitt, Clinton, Northeast and North Scott school districts, and St. Joseph and Prince of Peace Catholic schools.
“This is an unprecedented year for area school districts,” First Central State Bank CEO and President Brigham Tubbs said, “so this is a way our bank can assist our schools, teachers, students, and communities prepare for the 2020-21 school year. We’ve all faced challenges due to COVID-19 and our schools districts are no exception. We’ve long been a supporter of our local school districts, and we hope this contribution can ease some of the budget pressure associated with the pandemic.”
In past years, First Central State Bank has provided meals to district staff members as the districts kick off the new year. This tradition has been suspended this year so the bank provided the support in the form of donations for personal protective equipment.
First Central State Bank operates six locations in Eastern Iowa, with branches in Clinton, DeWitt, Eldridge, Goose Lake and LeClaire.
