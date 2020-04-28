FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council on Monday approved its fiscal year 2020-2021 budget, which includes an increase in water and sewer use fees and multiple city departments taking cuts to their budgets.
The Fulton City Council voted 8-0 to approve the budget, which projects a decrease of over $100,000 in total general fund revenues when compared with the current fiscal year.
The city is projecting over $1.57 million in total general fund revenues; the city’s 2019-2020 budget had over $1.67 million in total general fund revenues.
The largest change in total general fund revenues is due to the one-time use of sale of assets in 2019. The 2020-2021 budget includes over $256,000 in total general fund expenditures, an increase of over $10,000 from the total general government expenditures in 2019-2020.
The budget general fund balance is at over $1.57 million, a decrease of over $102,000 from 2019-2020. The city has $588 more in revenues than expenditures in the 2020-2021 budget.
The budget includes a 4% increase in water and sewer use fees and depreciation. The proposed increase starts with readings from May 20 to June 20 and will be applied to the July 1 billing. City Administrator Randy Boonstra last week said if the city does not increase the water and sewer rates every year, it will be faced with increasing rates by as much as 8% to 10% to catch up.
The police budget includes a decrease of over $38,000 in 2020-2021. The 2020-2021 budget proposes about $813,000 in total police expenditures. The total police expenditures in 2019-2020 came in at about $852,000. The 2020-2021 budget includes reductions of over $12,800 in total debt services and a reduction of $22,000 in total capital outlay.
The 2020-2021 budget under streets includes a budget reduction of over $39,000. The budget includes a $30,000 decrease in total miscellaneous expenditures. The 2020-2021 budget allocates $70,000 in transfer to depreciation. The 2019-2020 budget allocated $100,000 for transfer to depreciation.
The city parks budget for 2020-2021 projects is $114,000 in total park expenditures, a decrease of over $31,000. The budget includes no funds budgeted to build or rebuild infrastructure or for the vehicle fund. The city in 2019-2020 budgeted $15,000 to build and rebuild infrastructure and $5,000 for the vehicle fund. The city budget also includes a $2,700 decrease for tourism equipment.
The city is budgeting $90,000 in video gaming revenues. The city budgeted $85,000 in video gaming revenues in 2019-2020. Boonstra at last week’s special meeting said he believes the city will need to plan to potentially have less than $90,000 in video gaming funds for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. He said the city currently has $100,000 in the video gaming fund.
