DEWITT — Genesis Health System is joining other health care providers across the country by requiring all employees and medical staff to be fully vaccinated to prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus.
All employees and medical staff — including those working at Genesis Medical Center in DeWitt and the Jackson County Regional Health Center — will be required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 8, 2021, or submit paperwork requesting a religious or medical exemption by the same date.
The Genesis requirement follows similar decisions by health care organizations across the country. The American Medical Association, American Nurses Association and American Academy of Pediatrics have voiced support of vaccinations for all health care workers.
“Our commitment to patients is that we will provide the safest care environments throughout Genesis. This decision is made after thorough analysis. It is the right decision at the right time,” said Doug Cropper, President and CEO, Genesis Health System. “We have safe, highly effective vaccines and they are accessible. There is no financial barrier because the vaccinations are free. This is an opportunity for Genesis staff to lead by example and continue to encourage others who have not been vaccinated.”
Cropper said the Genesis also requires staff to obtain seasonal vaccinations for influenza. Proof of up-to-date vaccinations is also part of the pre-employment process at Genesis.
Cropper added he is concerned with recent upward trends in the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.
“We know from our own data that only a small fraction of patients who have been fully vaccinated become seriously ill and require hospital care,’’ Cropper said. “Since December, less than 2.5% of nearly 800 patients hospitalized at Genesis with COVID-19 have been fully vaccinated. The vaccine is effective for a high percentage of people.”
Genesis Health System is one of the largest employers in the region with more than 5,000 employees.
They join MercyOne and UnityPoint health in requiring staff obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.
