Today, the Clinton Herald is partnering with other local media outlets and the city of Clinton to bring you the latest updates about COVID-19’s impact on our area.
At 4 p.m. today, the city of Clinton will live stream a message – on the city’s YouTube channel, City of Clinton Iowa – about the newest emergency proclamation from Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion. We will post that video on clintonherald.com as well.
Also, if you have any questions you would like Maddasion to answer during his live message, email them to us at news@clintonherald.com and we will forward them to him prior to the livestream.
He will address the questions and lead interviews each Thursday at 4 p.m. throughout April on that YouTube channel, and all local media outlets will provide the online links to our audiences to keep our community informed.
Charlene Bielema, Herald Editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.