CLINTON — The Clinton Herald is partnering with local organizations for the 12th annual Great Food Drive.
The Great Food Drive kicks off today and runs through Nov. 24. Donations collected for the Great Food Drive will go to the Clinton Benevolent Society, the Camanche Food Pantry, the Fulton Food Pantry and the Victory Center.
Major sponsors for the Great Food Drive are Pizza Ranch, Fareway, MercyOne, Petersen Hagge Furniture, Clausen Warehousing, all in Clinton; and Central Bank in Fulton, Illinois.
Minor sponsors are Aegis Credit Union, Turner Appliance, The Alverno (tent drop off location only), Sweetheart Bakery, Happy Joe’s, Great Clips, Don’s Jewelry, The Corner Deli and Catering. DuTrac Community Credit Union, Zirkelbach Home Appliances and Prairie Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care. Mercy One does not serve as a drop-off location for the event.
“The Herald is once again grateful for the partnership of our sponsors to help fill the food banks in our community,” Clinton Herald Publisher Ron Gutierrez said. “This year, it is abundantly apparent that our communities are suffering food insecurities. Due to COVID-19, our food and hygiene list are more extreme and the need is real in every neighborhood.”
Donations may be dropped off at any sponsor location or at a drive-thru, drop-off tent location. Drop-off tent locations will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Central Bank of Fulton; from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at The Alverno; 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 10 at Don’s Jewelry; 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 11 at The Corner Deli and Catering; noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Fareway; noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 18 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at Sweetheart Bakery and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at Happy Joe’s.
