ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Coronavirus cases across the Gateway and Quad-City metro areas are continuing to rise by the day, according to local health officials.
Over the last couple of weeks, health officials have stressed the importance of people taking this virus seriously. Now, they are saying if the public does not take action quickly, the number of cases will continue to spike.
On Tuesday, Nita Ludwig, administrator for the Rock Island County Health Department, said daily totals of cases are more than 20 in Rock Island County and over 40 per day in Scott County. She said there does not seem to be an end in sight.
“This trend is serious,” Ludwig said. “This trend is dangerous. And this trend does not appear to be ending anytime soon.”
As of Wednesday, Rock Island County reported 25 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 1,122. Ludwig said that she is noticing more younger people testing positive for the virus.
“We continue to see a growing number of people in their teens, 20s, and 30s test positive for COVID-19. In fact, 20 of today’s cases are patients younger than 40 years old,” Ludwig said. “No one knows how their body will react to this new virus. We’ve seen younger people become seriously ill and die. We also are significantly concerned about younger patients who have mild symptoms exposing more vulnerable people. This virus is especially serious to older people and those with underlying health conditions.”
Rock Island County health officials are expressing the importance of people getting tested. They recently extended their drive-thru testing site through the weekend. The more people that get tested and know their status, may encourage people to do the right thing and social distance, health officials said.
Here in Clinton County, Michele Cullen, Community Health Manager for Clinton County, said she is watching what is happening down in the Quad-Cities, but said cases are rising here too. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Clinton County has 115 cases.
Cullen said face coverings and masks work and said the governor may have to reconsider her proclamation if making them mandatory is something officials would want to adopt for Clinton County.
“After reading several of the responses from the AG and Governor’s office, I feel the Governor’s proclamation would need to change,” Cullen said via email.
The number of people testing positive is not going up just in the Gateway area, but really all across Iowa. Though this is happening, Cullen said there are other factors to look at when it comes to the possibility of Iowa going in reverse and putting restrictions back in place, as many southern states have done.
“ (It) could be possible,” Cullen said. “But so far, the healthcare systems (hospitalization rates) have not seen a big increase.”
As the pandemic continues, health officials are learning much more about the coronavirus. Cullen said she knows so much more than she did back in March. She said as health officials continue to study this virus, they will be able to provide better guidance to help protect the public.
“(I’m) more informed than when we started in March, but still so much research needs to be completed,” Cullen said. “We know that using personnel protective measures and staying home can flatten the curve and help decrease the hospitalization. Increased testing provides us with valuable information when doing contact investigations, helping to see how far the virus is spreading in families, workplaces, and businesses.”
