CLINTON – Clinton County Public Health officials are strongly urging residents to continue to follow mitigation strategies as Iowa loosens its restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michele Cullen, Clinton County Community Health manager, said those strategies include maintaining a 6-foot physical (social) distance when you do have to leave your home; washing your hands often and wearing a cloth mask when out in public. She added that if you are experiencing any degree of illness, stay home and isolate yourself from household members.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration until May 27. However, the proclamation loosens social distancing measures for restaurants, libraries, fitness centers, and some retail stores in 77 Iowa counties, including Clinton County, effective Friday.
Although Reynolds’ proclamation has authorized resuming religious gathering as long as public health measures with social distancing and sanitization guidelines are in place, the Clinton County Board of Health urges churches and religious organizations to continue offering live-stream access. Health officials said that will allow those who are self-isolating due to illness or increased vulnerability to continue to participate.
The full proclamation can be read at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#proclamations
For additional resources and up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.iowa.gov and follow the Iowa Department of Public Health on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth
In addition, a public hotline is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
