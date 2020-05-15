On April 20, the price of a futures contract for West Texas Intermediate crude oil (WTI), the benchmark for U.S. oil prices, fell below zero for the first time in history, dropping more than 306% in trading and ending the day at -$37.63 per barrel.
This meant that investors obligated to take possession of a barrel of oil were willing to pay someone else to take it instead. This price collapse was for contracts scheduled to expire the next day and require delivery in May. June futures declined by 18% and the May contract came back to about $10 on April 21. This dramatic plunge highlighted a problem for the oil industry, evaporating demand due to COVID-19. There is too much oil and the industry is running out of places to put it.
The International Energy Agency estimates that global demand for oil dropped 29% in April 2020 on a year-over-year basis and could drop another 23% in the second quarter. This is equal to losing all of the oil consumption in the U.S. and Canada. An agreement between Russia, Saudi Arabia, and their allies (OPEC+) was reached to reduce production beginning in May equal to about 10% of global production. This will help but may not be large enough to stop the continuing expansion of supply.
Storage facilities are filling up fast around the globe. This is especially acute for WTI stored for delivery in Cushing, Oklahoma. Normally oil passes through Cushing to refineries, but with diminished demand, the Cushing tanks are nearing capacity. Additional oil has no place to go, which is one reason traders were willing to pay to avoid taking delivery.
Brent crude oil contracts, the global benchmark, are settled in cash. However, the price of Brent is already low and could go lower as storage tanks fill up, waiting for the oil to be loaded onto tankers. WTI and Brent are high quality oils and other grades are sold at a discount. Oil from Saudi Arabia or Iraq could be priced lower.
The oil glut has created a record imbalance between near-term and long-term oil contacts, as traders anticipate increased consumption in the future. The difference is large enough that some trading companies are buying cheap oil now and storing it on huge tankers that can carry 2 million barrels of oil. It is estimated that a third of the world’s tanker fleet may be used for storage instead of transportation if the crisis continues.
At current price levels, it is no longer profitable for many producers to pump oil, especially the more expensive shale oil production methods used in the U.S. For the four weeks ending April 17, U.S. production dropped by 900,000 barrels a day, or about 7%. Some expect an additional drop of 2 million barrels per day by year-end.
It should be noted that oil demand in China has started to slowly recover. An energy rebound could be slowed by the supply overhang, which will need to be worked off after the global economy recovers. We will to wait and see how the OPEC+ group reacts once demand moves higher. Will producers keep a lid on output and allow reduction of global inventories or will they ramp up production as soon as they can?
Layoffs and rig closures have begun. Some producers may be forced into bankruptcy. The Energy Department has opened up 30 million barrels of storage in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for lease and plans to accept another 47 million barrels to fill the reserve to capacity. Other forms of support are being considered.
Large companies may be able to survive the storm, but for employees, suppliers, lenders, and investors, this provides little comfort. The tension between supply and demand will continue to evolve and we could experience price volatility, at the well and at the pump, until the market finds balance through production cuts or rising demand.
David Helscher is a senior vice president and trust officer with Clinton National Bank.
