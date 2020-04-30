Fraudsters and scam artists are always looking for new ways to prey on consumers. With heightened financial and health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, law enforcement has begun issuing warnings on the surge of scams and how consumers can protect themselves.
The IRS recently issued a warning about various schemes related to economic impact payments that are being sent to taxpayers under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The IRS warns taxpayers to be aware of scammers who use words such as “stimulus payment” instead of the official term, “economic impact payment”, ask you to sign up for your economic impact payment check, or contact you by phone, email, text or social media for verification of personal or banking information to receive or speed up your economic impact payment.
In most cases, the IRS will deposit the economic impact payment directly into an account that taxpayers previously provided on their tax returns. If taxpayers have previously filed their taxes but not provided direct-deposit information to the IRS, they will be able to provide their banking information online at irs.gov/coronavirus. If the IRS does not have a taxpayer’s direct-deposit information, a check will be mailed to the taxpayer’s address with the IRS. The IRS is also reminding Social Security recipients who normally don’t file taxes that no additional action or information is needed on their part to receive the $1,200 economic payment, it will be sent to them automatically.
The FTC is tracking scam artists who are attempting to sell fraudulent products that claim to treat, prevent, or diagnose COVID-19. Currently, the FDA has not approved any products designed specifically to treat or prevent COVID-19. The FDA had warned consumers in March to be wary of companies selling unauthorized home testing kits. On April 21, 2020, the FDA authorized the first coronavirus test kit for home use. According to the FDA, the test kits will be available to consumers in most states, with a doctor’s order, in the coming weeks.
Scammers have begun using phishing scams related to the pandemic in order to obtain personal and financial information. Phishing scams usually involve unsolicited phone calls, emails, text messages, or fake websites that pose as legitimate organizations and try to convince you to provide personal or financial information. Once they obtain this information, they use it to commit identity or financial theft. Be wary of anyone claiming to be from an official organization or nongovernment websites with domain names that include the words “coronavirus” or COVID-19” as they are likely to be malicious.
Many charitable organizations are dedicated to helping those affected by COVID-19. Scammers often pose as legitimate charitable organizations in order to solicit donations from unsuspecting donors. Be wary of charities with names that are similar to more familiar or nationally known organizations. Before donating to a charity, make sure that it is legitimate and never donate cash, gift cards, or funds by wire transfer. The IRS website has a tool to assist you in checking out the status of a charitable organization at irs.gov/charities-and-nonprofits.
Continue with your usual protective measures. Don’t click on suspicious links in emails or tests. Don’t answer a phone call if you don’t recognize the number, instead, let it go to voicemail. Don’t download email attachments unless you can verify the sender is legitimate. Never share personal or financial information via emails, texts, or over the phone. Keep security software up to date and use strong passwords.
And remember to wash your hands frequently and maintain social distance.
