In light of coronavirus concerns, the Clinton Herald will close off walk-in access to the general public beginning today.
Until further notice, those who need to stop into the front office must call 242-7101, Ext. 103 to set up an appointment. Those appointments will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day.
To make a payment, either drop it into the mail slot to the right of the Clinton Herald's front door, or make a credit card payment by calling 242-7101, Ext. 103.
