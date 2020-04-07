CLINTON — The Disaster Recovery Coalition of Clinton County has been activated to effectively and compassionately respond to the immediate and long term needs of families and individuals impacted by the COVID — 19 pandemic.
More than 15 human service organizations have committed to coordinate services and provide available resources to individual households, organizations, agencies and groups addressing the unmet needs related to the county’s long-term recovery from this pandemic. These organizations recognize that it will take the collective and collaborative resources of public, private, voluntary and faith-based segments of the region to meet individual and organizational needs during the next several months.
The Coalition has established a Clinton County Recovery Fund to meet immediate and long-term needs. Those needs may include:
- Post-traumatic stress counseling, relocation assistance and financial assistance for basic needs created by the disaster.
- Infrastructure assistance to organizations impacted by the disaster and hindered in providing necessary aid to disaster victims.
- Augmentation, where appropriate, of emergency services being provided through individual organizations.
Contributions toward these efforts may be mailed to the DRCCC, Box 1681, Clinton, IA 53733-1681 or by going to clintonunitedway.org/drccc
Human service information and services available due to COVID-19 can be found at:
- National Disaster Hotline – dial 211
- MercyOne Hotline – 563-244-3539
- Information, Referral & Assistance Services – 563-243-5818
- DeWitt Referral Center – 563-659-9612
- United Way of Clinton County, Iowa – 563-242-1209
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.