WEST DES MOINES — Hy-Vee has announced that all store and distribution center employees throughout its eight-state region are now required to wear masks or other facial coverings while at work in response to the evolving COVID-19 outbreak.
Hy-Vee provided masks to all employees over the past several weeks. Wearing a mask or other facial covering inside Hy-Vee stores now is mandatory for employees to help protect employees and customers.
This is just one of many measures Hy-Vee has taken to ensure the health and well-being of its employees and customers over the past several weeks. Other efforts include temporary Plexiglas barriers installed at all check stands and pharmacy, customer service and convenience store counters; social distancing indicators on the floor wherever lines typically form in the store; one-way directional signage for all aisles; sanitation of all carts and check stand belts between each customer use; and special shopping times for those considered to most at risk for illness.
In addition, to show its gratitude to employees during this time, Hy-Vee is providing another front-line employee appreciation bonus to all of its part-time and full-time store employees. The employees will receive a 10% bonus on all their hours worked from April 13 through May 3. This is the second employee appreciation bonus the company is providing to its front-line employees. The other 10% bonus was on all hours worked from March 16 to April 12.
