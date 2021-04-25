OTTUMWA — New state data on Sunday showed another 220 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 20 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,927 deaths reported in Iowa.
Iowa has now given 2,126,109 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 32,988 more than the prior day. As of Sunday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 11% of its population. About 30.9% have received both doses.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 187 as of Sunday morning. There were 47 in an intensive care unit.
