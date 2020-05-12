Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 12, 2020 @ 4:43 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delays announcement on loosening pandemic restrictions. Instead of making that announcement today, she will instead do it tomorrow, she said during today's press conference.
