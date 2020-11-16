Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will give a live address to Iowans about COVID-19 at 6:05 p.m. today.
The Clinton Herald will live stream the address at Clintonherald.com and on the Clinton Herald Facebook Page.
According to a press release from her office, Reynolds will talk about "the need for Iowans to practice safe mitigation efforts, as well as announce new steps to fight the virus in order to protect lives, livelihoods, hospital resources and health care workers."
Her remarks are expected to last about 10 minutes, according to her office.
