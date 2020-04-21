IOWA CITY — Iowa launched a plan Tuesday to dramatically increase its lagging capacity to test for the coronavirus even as the number of residents known to be infected continued to skyrocket.
Gov. Kim Reynolds led a social media campaign urging everyone to voluntarily complete a health assessment at TestIowa.com
Those who have symptoms, have been exposed to the coronavirus or have traveled to hot spots will be eligible for free drive-thru tests. People who test positive will be asked to share their recent contacts and travel so the state can alert those potentially exposed.
Reynolds said the state has signed a contract to purchase 540,000 tests over the next six months. When the plan is fully up and running in coming weeks, that will increase the state’s testing capability by 3,000 tests per day.
Iowa currently completes 1,000 to 2,000 tests daily. More than 27,000 residents have been tested since the beginning of the pandemic, about 1 of every 113 residents. Studies have shown Iowa’s per capita rate in the bottom half of the states.
Tests have been limited to hospital patients, people with symptoms and underlying medical conditions who are over 60, those who live in large residential facilities, and health care and other essential workers.
Despite the limits on who can get tested, Iowa’s confirmed cases have dramatically increased, partially due to outbreaks at meatpacking plants that have infected hundreds of workers.
State data released Tuesday shows 482 more people have contracted COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, and four more have died. The tally of new cases was a one-day record, equaling roughly the number of cases in Iowa just three weeks ago. The influx boosted Iowa’s total to 3,649.
Clinton County has reported 44 cases since the outbreak began; Jackson County has reported five, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. No deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in either county.
Hardest hit was Black Hawk County, which reported 107 new infections that local officials say are largely tied to a Tyson Foods pork plant. The county Board of Health approved a statement Tuesday urging the company and governor to temporarily close the plant, warning that its continued operation “will exacerbate — rapidly — the infection of its employees, their households, and the communities in which they reside.”
Tyson has rejected such calls. The governor said Monday that the plant, which can process about 20,000 hogs a day, is critical to the nation’s pork supply and will remain open. Asked why she was willing to risk Tyson workers’ health, Reynolds said Tuesday that most Americans will get the coronavirus eventually and that the majority will only experience mild or no symptoms.
TestIowa is based on a program launched weeks ago in Utah, which also has roughly 3.2 million residents. Private firms partnering with the Iowa Department of Public Health include several tech and health care companies, including Nomi Health, Domo and Qualtrics.
The governor and the companies framed the program as a way to “crush the curve” to hasten the reopening of the economy. They said it was critical for even healthy people to complete the assessment so the department can decide where to make tests available.
The website acknowledges that the request for personal information “may be uncomfortable and concerning to some.” But it promises that data will not be shared with the private companies and will be used only by the state health department to fight the pandemic.
Reynolds said the first drive-thru testing site will open Saturday at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, and other sites will open next week. Reynolds said essential workers, such as those in health care and food processing, will take priority.
