AMES — Right now is a very tough time for many Iowans due to COVID-19 and the domino effect it is having on Iowans’ lives. However, there are resources from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach that can help them manage.
One service for Iowans is the Iowa Concern Hotline. By calling 1-800-447-1985, Iowa Concern can provide access to an attorney for legal education, stress counselors, plus information and referral services for a wide variety of topics. If you’d like to find out more about all of the ways that Iowa Concern can be there for you, visit www.extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern/
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s Human Sciences department has brought together many different resources that can be found at its “Finding Answers Now” page – https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/disaster-recovery
Some of those resources include:
• Spend Smart. Eat Smart. – Eat healthy while saving money in each aisle of the grocery store.
• Free personal finance guidance – One-on-one help in revising budgets, prioritizing bills, paying down debt, and connecting you to community resources to help you stretch any reductions in income you may have.
• QPR (Question. Persuade. Refer.) – Free online suicide prevention training. Just as people trained in CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help.
• Stress: Taking Charge – Cope better with stress by recognizing impacts, choosing responses, and building resources. Publication addresses change, what happens when you’re under too much stress, how to manage stress, and how to build resources to help.
• The Science of Parenting – Weekly podcasts and blogs from our Science of Parenting team that will help parents with some of the stresses, pressures, and questions they are having during this time of upheaval in their family routines.
ISU Extension has many other offerings available to Iowans on at Finding Answers Now, many of which are free of charge. If you think you know someone who is having an especially tough time in this crisis, please don’t hesitate to direct them to the Iowa Concern Hotline at 1-800-447-1985.
To stay up to date with all of the offerings from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Clinton County, follow its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ClintonCountyExtension/
