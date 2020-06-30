MAQUOKETA — The 2020 Jackson County Fair has been canceled.
The nine-member Jackson County Fair Board reversed an earlier decision to host the fair after at least two fairgrounds office employees were diagnosed with COVID-19 the prior week.
“Due to the recent COVID-19 spikes in Jackson County and per the Jackson County Board of Health position statements, the 2020 Jackson County Fair will be postponed, with all events to be held on their respective dates in 2021,” fair board manager Lanny Simpson said in a press release.
“The Jackson County Fair Board has decided to follow the position statement as presented by the Jackson County Board of Health, which limits large crowd gatherings to 2,500 people or less,” according to the statement. “With this guidance we feel that we are unable to maintain the crowd and follow CDC guidelines at our music events, Night of Destruction and other fair events. More information on upcoming events to follow.”
