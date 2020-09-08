In the weeks leading up to this summer’s Clinton County Fair, Ciera Krogman was on pins and needles.
Whether the fair would even happen was anyone’s guess as coronavirus has gripped the nation in the worst pandemic in generations.
Since last year, Ciera, a 17-year-old senior at Northeast High School in Goose Lake, had anticipated showing her gelding quarter horse, Jake, and a calf at the annual 4-H event, which under normal circumstances occurs as part of the summer’s county fair.
“A lot of preparation goes into showing the animals,” she said, adding it was her first time showing a calf. As for showing horses, Ciera’s a pro, having done so since the fourth grade.
“I was really skeptical whether we would have a fair this year,” she said, admitting she would have been “kind of bummed” if the show was canceled.
Then news came. Her mother, Robin Krogman, a leader with the local 4-H chapter who had been receiving updates from fair coordinators on a daily basis, reported the show was on, albeit, in modified form.
“When I heard we were having a fair, I was super excited,” Ciera said. “I knew my effort didn’t go to waste.”
The Krogmans, who live in rural Clinton County, belong to Equine Fever 4-H Club. The county’s 14 active 4-H clubs were fortunate their show wasn’t canceled like so many other summer events in light of coronavirus.
About 90,000 4-H chapters across the country provide hands-on experiences in health, sciences, agriculture and civic engagement to roughly 6 million young participants.
Hadley Jacobi, who’s 11 and lives on a 80-acre beef cattle farm near Grand Mound, likes to show cows and sheep at the Clinton County Fair.
“I feed them everyday,” she said. “I wash them. I water them. I raised my heifer here on my farm.”
Judges look for things such as body size and shape, condition of the feet, and how well fed the livestock appear, Hadley said.
Due to pandemic restrictions, judges could not do one-on-one interviews with 4-H participants like in years past. Hadley’s mother, Jessie Jacobi, said the change was unfortunate, as interactions with judges teach children necessary interview and communication skills.
“The kids brought the stuff in and the judges came in and judged it,” Jacobi said. “But the kids could not sit in front of the judge. It’s disappointing. It’s a learning experience for the kids. Everybody made do.”
Hadley got the chance to demonstrate some interviewing skills after all, taking a few minutes for a phone interview with the Clinton Herald. She described what she likes most about 4-H.
“I like the people in my 4-H club,” she said. “I like that 4-H grows your life a little bit. It teaches you to do things on your own, and you get to be so brave.”
Hadley’s brother Thomas, 16, and a junior at Calamus-Wheatland, was in 4-H for three years and is now in his fifth year with the National FFA Organization. He likes being able to go to competition each year, meeting new people and seeing how the agricultural industry works.
“It’s pretty cool,” Thomas said.
After getting his steer or heifer in December, he would feed and wash it daily and keep it in good health until the county fair rolled around.
“Whether it’s hot, miserable or raining out, you do it anyway,” Thomas said about the dedication it takes to care for animals.
Typically, when fair week kicks off in mid-July, Thomas feels the excitement from seeing all the animals come in from around the county and stay the week on the fairgrounds. But this year was different, as participants brought in their animals the night before they were judged and took them back home immediately after judging was over.
“It felt like any other cow show I do,” he said. “It didn’t have the fair feeling this year.”
Ciera Krogman said the event turned out well even with the modifications.
“I kind of liked the way it worked,” she said. “You bring in your livestock. You show it one day. Then you take it home. It kind of felt less chaotic.”
Kailey Clark, an 18-year-old recent graduate of Central DeWitt High School, was grateful to have the fair.
“The amount of work everyone puts in is unbelievable,” said Clark, who started in Clover Kids and has been involved in 4-H ever since. “There’s nothing quite like how hard these kids work on projects.”
Robin Krogman is also grateful to the event organizers, including the Iowa State University Extension and local 4-H councils, for pulling off what seemed impossible just weeks before the fair.
“They said they were doing their very best under these circumstances,” she said, “Even if it had to be completely virtual, we’ll still make this happen. Many fairs around us were canceling completely. It still happened, and it happened in the best way they could possibly do it.”
