CLINTON — Ten Clinton County businesses have received small business economic grants from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, state officials announced Thursday.
The businesses, which are restaurants and bars, received grants ranging from $10,000 to $25,000. The grants are to help the businesses stay open and pay employees in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Murphy’s Pub DeWitt; Ray’s Timeout Sports Bar and Grill; Smiley, Inc.; and Tycoga Vineyard and Winery all received the maximum $25,000 grant. Hunters Sports Bar received a grant of over $19,800. McKinley Street Taverne received a $15,000 grant. Fujiyama, IA; Lyons Tap; Shelly Brewer and Shortcakes, Inc. received a $10,000 grant.
The number of initial unemployment claims filed in Iowa between March 29 and April 4 came in at over 67,000, according to Iowa Workforce Development on Thursday.
The release says 67,334 claims were filed in Iowa between March 29 and April 4, as reported by the U.S. Department of Labor. Over 64,000 claims were made by individuals who live and work in Iowa. Over 3,000 claims were made by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.
There were 92,962 continuing weekly unemployment claims. More than $27 million in unemployment insurance benefits was paid to claimants for the same week. There were over 9,000 claims in the health care and social assistance and manufacturing industries and over 8,000 claims in retail trade.
County employment data for March has not yet been released. Iowa Economic Development Authority unemployment data for February said Clinton County had an unemployment rate of 4.1%. Jackson County had an unemployment rate of 4.5%. The February unemployment rate for the state was 2.8%.
