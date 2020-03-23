CLINTON — Governors across the country are ordering their residents to stay at home as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc across America.
In Iowa, there is no such order in place just yet by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Nevertheless, positive coronavirus cases continue to increase every day across the Hawkeye state. Though there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clinton, Camanche or Clinton County as a whole, Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis says he is open to the idea of sheltering in place. He just wants to slow the spread of this deadly virus.
"Whatever helps mitigate the spread, or maybe even stop the spread of this disease," Willis said. "I think it's up to all of us to do our part. I think if it comes down to shelter in place, if that's what it's going to take, then that's what it's going to take."
Willis says he and his team are getting most of their guidance through the governor's declarations. Though he supports the idea of a stay at home order, he says he has not reached out to the governor to convince her that is something she should enact. Regardless of the order not being in place, Willis says he is going to do what is in the best interest of his city to ensure the people of Camanche are safe.
"We have shut down city hall to the public," Willis. "We are only providing the necessary services at this point. We shut down the community center, and we have been in discussions about changing staffing should the need arise. We have been planning for the worst-case scenario."
With the coronavirus being in neighboring Scott County, Iowa and Whiteside County, Illinois, Willis is not the only one who is concerned, Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion is preparing for the day coronavirus makes it to his city. Maddasion says the governor has been a great leader for the state in unprecedented times.
"I 100% support Gov. Reynolds and her team and decisions that they've made so far," Maddasion said. "I think she's given us great guidance so far."
Maddasion says he wants people to continue practicing good hygiene, such as washing hands, and wants people to be mindful of not touching their face.
Maddasion says his city is taking extra precautions as well to ensure everyone is safe.
"We are working closely with emergency management operations so that we're fully informed on things that are going on," Maddasion said. "We closed city buildings to the public as of today. We are doing whatever we can to ensure our firefighters and police departments are safe when they are out on calls."
Both mayors of Camanche and Clinton say they want their residents to remain calm even though the future may be uncertain. They say doing small things like remaining at home and not being outdoors if it is not essential can and will slow down this virus. But most importantly, they want people to take this virus very seriously.
