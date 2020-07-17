DEWITT — Students at Central DeWitt may be tucking one more thing into their backpacks when they arrive for the upcoming school session: a fabric mask.
Central DeWitt Superintendent Dan Peterson has talked with Dianne Prichard, director of the Clinton County Mask Task Force, about providing 4,000 fabric masks for students and staff as they convene for classes.
Masks at school are not being mandated by the Iowa Department of Education, but Peterson said he feels the need to be proactive as the threat of the COVID-19 virus continues.
“I want students and staff to be safe and feel safe,” Peterson said. “The masks are a great thing to offer, should they want to wear them. Dianne’s offer is incredible; everyone can be given a mask.”
Guidelines for when and where the masks can be worn have yet to be finalized, such as during class and snack time and lunch time, or riding the bus. Laundering the masks, too, is a challenge that Peterson acknowledges may likely need some intervention from home. But Peterson is hopeful that students and staff will realize the value of wearing masks to curtail the spread of the virus.
“That’s the trouble in this situation,” Peterson said. “When you’re getting ready to put plans in front of the public, everybody has an opinion. As a school district, we have to stick to recommendations and guidelines from various groups, with guidance from public health and the Department of Education.”
Prichard has formed a committee of school employees and medical personnel who are advising the Mask Task Force’s 40 stitchers on logistics for making the masks for school.
Prichard’s Saber Mask Advisory Committee of 11 includes a childcare provider, speech therapist, mother of an at-risk child, school nurse, physician’s assistant, two high school teachers, two elementary school paraprofessionals, middle school teacher, and bus driver. The committee’s purpose is to ask for teacher preferences and concerns with the masks.
“The committee is considering all things that could go wrong with students wearing masks,” Prichard said, “but we are experienced as parents, school staff, and health care providers, in knowing how students react to new situations.
“The masks are not slingshots,” Prichard said with a laugh. “Students can get used to wearing masks the same way they learn to stand in line. It’s not natural, but they do it. The whole Mask Task Force is really excited about making masks for our students.”
To make the 4,000 masks, Prichard will rely on donations of money and materials. Checks or monetary donations may be sent to Saber Mask Force, Box 322, DeWitt, IA, 52742. Monetary donations may also be made through a Venmo account: clintonmaskforce@gmail.com.
Also needed are donations toward the necessary 170 yards of all-cotton quilting fabric in various fun patterns or school colors. Heartland Cottons quilt shop at 615 10th St. in DeWitt is supporting the mask-making effort and has high-quality, fun fabrics available. Those who wish to donate fabric are asked to drop off the fabric at the Clinton County Mask Task Force table at the Farmer’s Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Lincoln Park in DeWitt. Organizers say donations should not be dropped off fabric at the school.
