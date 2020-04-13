CLINTON — The Clinton LumberKings are offering some of their ballpark menu items for pickup at NelsonCorp Field from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 16.
On what would have been the regularly scheduled home opener, the LumberKings will be cooking up some ballpark favorites, including classics like the Garbage Pail, burgers, brats, hot dogs and much more.
Fans can view the menu at lumberkings.com and can order over the phone by calling the LumberKings' office at (563) 242-0727. Payment must be made over the phone. Orders can also be emailed to lumberkings@lumberkings.com and the Lumberkings' office will call to confirm the order. Payment must be made over the phone.
Orders can be picked up curbside at NelsonCorp Field by pulling up to the gate next to the kids' playground area on Sixth Avenue North. Orders will be delivered to your car door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.