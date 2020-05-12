CLINTON — The Lyons Farmers Market’s 2020 season will open May 20 at Four Square Park.
Well known for supplying high-quality local produced products, this marks over 40 years of continuous markets since starting in the 1970s.
Market times and hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The market runs through October and often into November, depending on the weather.
The biggest changes to be noticed this year will be the social distancing of the vendors and that only food and farm products will be for sale.
Farm products will be items produced from plants or animals on the farm, such as flowers, seeds, honey, eggs, meat, dairy products, etc. This could change later, but currently the governor has opened farmers markets in Iowa with those restrictions.
The market will have a hand-sanitizing station and will follow social distancing guidelines. As the season progresses, more fruits, vegetables and bakery items will appear.
Vendors will again accept WIC and Senior Farmer Market checks.
