Editor’s Note: We are asking local businesses to share their stories with us about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected them and their daily lives. Today we are featuring an update from Bitzy’s, a pet supply shop at 1401 N. Second St., Clinton.
To try and do our part, we have made hundreds of masks that we just gave away to those in need – someone working at The Alverno got some, Orthopedic Specialists in the Quad-Cities, a gynecology clinic in the Quad-Cities, a department at MercyOne, Eagle Point Nursing Home, the Lyons Filling Station, Express Tax. There are so many we actually lost count.
We received donations of materials and made them until supplies ran out. We never made this known publicly since word of mouth kept us busy enough. With all the others involved we haven’t sourced more materials because many seem to be working on it now.
In addition to the masks, we have started a live stream music class on Mondays at 10 a.m. to help parents who are having trouble figuring out what to do for homeschooling. It is a class that we had planned to offer prior to COVID-19 and felt it would be useful for free to families.
The first class was only about 15 minutes but the rest should be between 20 and 40 minutes as the agenda progresses. You can get information about Miss Jenni’s qualifications and what the class (Music for Little Mozarts) is like at https://missjennimusic.com/ and we have Bitzy’s hosting the event every Monday on Facebook. You can also see information at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 858500711283729/ ?event_time_id=858500721283728
When we started Bitzy’s one of our goals/beliefs was to use our business to help whenever we could and these are things we are doing.
