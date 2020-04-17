Editor's Note: We are asking local businesses to share their stories with us about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected them and their daily lives. Today we are featuring an update from Sheralyn Bartels of Don's Jewelry, 200 Main Ave., Clinton.
Our year was off to a great start when March 1 hit. We spent a week just trying to figure out what we were going to do.
We weren't just concerned for ourselves but also our neighbors, our neighbors in Clinton and other jewelers across the state. We'd spend all day listening and reading. Everyday the rules would change. You'd fill out a form and submit it for help, and the next day the form would change and you would have to redo it. After the initial shock that "Yes, we are living this, it's for real," then came the realization of "Now what?"
We closed our doors and offered curbside service or delivery. All employees (except family) were told to stay home and stay safe and that we would take care of them somehow.
So I kept the financial side going, our son kept the online presence going and Dan and Don are working on repairs. When someone calls, my son or I go outside to wait on them. We have also mailed items and delivered items. Everything is disinfected constantly, along with our hands!
The good news is that if your eyeglasses break, we can still fix them.
If you're still getting married, we can get your rings ready. Need a gift? Call us and we'll bring a few items to your car for you to see. Our weekly specials on Facebook are keeping us going.
Our 50 customers a day may be down to just two or three, but we'll make it.
Thank you to everyone in Clinton for shopping local.
