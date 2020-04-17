CLINTON — With the ongoing restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, children on both sides of the Mississippi River are seeing dramatic changes in their everyday lives.
Understanding this, Katie Spooner has taken it upon herself to dress as a giant dinosaur – known as Coronasaurus-Rex – and stroll through neighborhoods to bring joy to kids' faces. She says she just wants to make kids smile, laugh and get their minds off what is going on.
"I don't think I've had this much fun in my entire life," Spooner told the Clinton Herald on Friday. "One of my favorite sounds is little-kid giggles. I don't have any kids of my own, but I've grown up in a massive family. Little kids with happy faces are one of my favorite things to see and their smiles are like music."
Spooner says that a couple of months ago she saw people dressing up as dinosaurs online, and decided to dress up and pass out candy. She says the children are really enjoying watching her dance and be a dinosaur. For her, it is very fulfilling as well.
"It's amazing," Spooner said. "Seeing these kids laughing and smiling and laughing so hard that they can't contain themselves is awesome. Hearing days later they are still talking about it and wanting to call their friends telling them about it."
The dinosaur's name is fitting for these times and Coronasaurus-Rex is making kids laugh all across the Gateway area and even as far south as the Quad-Cities.
Spooner says she makes appearances when requested. Right now, people are reaching out to her on her personal Facebook page, but she just created a page specifically for the dino, @Coronasaurus-Rex.
Over the last few days, Spooner says, she has handed out over 50 bags of candy. She makes sure everything is clean and sanitized. Additionally, she practices social distancing. Not only are the kids happy, but their parents are appreciative.
"Parents have been donating money, and they're saying their kids haven't smiled this much since before everything went on shutdown," Spooner said. "Some parents have cried and some parents are just so ecstatic. And they're very thankful."
Spooner says any donated money left over after the cost of the candy will be put back into the community. She says she plans on giving it to the lunch program at the schools. Spooner says once the country gets back to normal, parents will work double time to make ends meet and get caught back up on bills and such. So, she would like to pay it forward and make sure kids can have a decent lunch when schools open back up next year.
"I don't have kids of my own," Spooner said. "But as long as I can help the kids in the community, that is the ultimate goal."
