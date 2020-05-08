MAQUOKETA — Just because you can reopen doesn’t mean you should, according to some area business people and spiritual leaders.
That’s the opinion of at least some local businesses and faith groups following Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announcement last week that she was easing coronavirus restrictions in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Jackson and Clinton.
The governor’s order allowed restaurants, fitness centers, farmers’ markets, libraries and retail stores to reopen at half capacity, with social distancing and sanitization measures in place. Worship, recreational, and entertainment activities also could resume following those same protocols.
The relaxed restrictions met with mixed feelings from area businesses, especially after reporting in the Des Moines Register last week revealed that University of Iowa medical experts had warned the governor against easing restrictions.
“Prevention measures should remain in place,” university officials wrote in a 12-page report obtained by the Register. “Without such measures being continued, a second wave of infections is likely.”
Some local businesses and churches said opening this soon presented “real and present danger” to public health and safety.
But those who are opening said they are ready to return to some semblance of normalcy and have implemented measures to protect staff and customers.
Spiritual gatherings ‘a real and present danger’
Many area spiritual leaders agreed that May 1 was too soon to hold in-person services.
“I thought it was dangerous” to resume church services so soon, said Pastor Neil Harrison of First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa. He is a member of the Maquoketa Ministerial Association, which is comprised of Maquoketa-area churches.
“We believe it’s premature to have in-person worship. Our number one concern is for our parishioners’ health and safety.”
Pastor Tom Boomershine and his congregation at DeWitt United Methodist Church will join the dozens of other area churches that wait at least two weeks, maybe four, to resume in-person services.
Instead, they will continue with worship via Facebook, YouTube, or radio.
On April 28, Iowa’s four Catholic bishops suspended public Masses through the end of May, calling COVID-19 “a real and present danger.”
“Without an effective vaccine or widespread testing and contact data that justifies a change in course, we simply are not at a place where we can resume our previous prayer practices,” the Catholic bishops wrote in a joint statement.
Some restaurants decide to stay closed for safety
Seven weeks ago, many local restaurant owners scrambled to put together curbside service, delivery and carryout practices when the state closed dine-in availability.
Now, with those practices in place, many, like Hall of Fame Pizza & Wings in DeWitt, said they will remain closed to in-person dining until at least mid-May, which is when Reynolds’ order closing restaurants and other businesses in hard-hit counties will expire.
It was best to hold off and consider customer and staff safety, according to Taylor Casel, manager and server at Hall of Fame.
“It’s about safety. … We do personally feel (the virus) has peaked and we felt safe, but we didn’t want those coming in to be afraid,” Casel said. The restaurant is taking extra sanitary precautions and also is giving free food to those who need it.
Most bar and restaurant owners in Bellevue, including Second Street Station and Brinker’s Pizza, decided to continue offering curbside pickup and remain closed to the public for the next few weeks.
“Despite the governor’s loosening of the guidelines, we are just going to keep continuing like we have been for a while longer,” Jan Brinker said.
Many Maquoketa-area restaurants shared those mixed feelings about reopening to indoor dining. Eateries such as La Casa De Pancho, Subway, Bluff Lake Catfish Farm and Obie’s decided to continue the curbside delivery and takeout options they already have in place.
Many cited the safety and health of their customers and staff as motivation for their decision to remain closed.
“We need time to think about how we’re going to do a soft opening, and for the safety of our customers and employees we will be looking at statistics to find the right week to reopen,” La Casa De Pancho owners wrote on social media.
Bluff Lake owners planned to offer meals in some form beginning May 8. The popular eatery near Maquoketa Caves State Park will be open more days during the week once it reopens but likely will not open to the public until June 1. They also plan to offer something new – online ordering and reservations, restaurant officials said via social media.
Geno’s Pizza in Preston will forgo dine-in options and continue carryout-only practices.
“With the restrictions still in place, it would hinder us giving quality service to our customers,” Geno’s officials wrote on social media.
Whether to reopen hard decision for proprietors
Some local eateries and retailers decided to embrace the relaxed restrictions. Management of those establishments stressed that their businesses will implement measures to limit the spread of the virus.
Deciding whether to reopen was an emotional one for Jessica Jones, owner of Urban Eats in DeWitt. She immediately closed her eatery March 18 when a family member was sent home from work with a fever. That person did not have the virus, but “that put a real good scare into me,” she said.
She lost sleep deciding whether to reopen and is still on the fence despite choosing to reopen last week, Jones said.
But as a small restaurant, Urban Eats can easily monitor how many people enter. And that’s what Jones will do.
“I’d like to stick under the 10-people limit. Just until we see what happens. If we all practice good hygiene maybe we will be OK,” she said, noting that her staff will wear masks and gloves and wash their hands even more than usual. But, Jones still worries about customers practicing hygiene.
“I bet you out of the 18 people who came in to order I imagine only two had masks on,” she said.
Bellevue’s Flatted Fifth Blues & Barbecue at Potter’s Mill reopened for dining last week.
“We are just kind of noodling our way through this,” owner Mark Herman said. “We will be following all of the governor’s guidelines and have a plan to distance tables and keep it under 50% capacity.”
Louie Clasen and daughter Samantha McLaughlin spaced tables 6 feet apart as they prepared to reopen Maquoketa’s Timber Lanes for dining at 11 a.m. May 1. They removed the bar stools to discourage sitting at the bar, which the state does not yet allow, and made more hand sanitizer for customers, who also can dine outside if weather permits.
In the retail sector, Deb Shea closed Make A Splash in Maquoketa in early March. She sporadically opened her store to customers and has increased her shipping business since then.
But she missed her customers, she said.
So when the governor lifted restrictions on retailer outlets, Shea was ready to open last week.
“We’re going to try normal hours, but I’ll see how busy I am,” she said.
Shea limited customers to eight at a time and stocked hand sanitizer by her front door for customer use.
Farmers markets
Go, shop, leave.
That’s how local farmers markets will operate when they open in coming weeks, according to Maquoketa Farmers Market organizer Ted Strait and his counterpart in DeWitt, Teresa Martens.
“We are a small enough market. There are (larger) ones that are the size of Des Moines and Iowa City,” Martens said. “Then there are us and Maquoketa that have up to 15 vendors. We are easy enough to space out. It’s in the park, we aren’t indoors. I think if everyone is socially responsible it shouldn’t be a problem.”
People traditionally gathered at the Maquoketa Farmers Market for the vendors, live music, kids activities, and nonprofit food fundraisers.
“It’s not going to be the destination gathering place it used to be,” Strait said. “It’s going to be a totally different environment.”
Strait and Martens said their vendors are chomping at the bit to get started. DeWitt opens May 14, with Maquoketa five days later on May 19.
Event venues
The governor’s order also allows retail stores, malls, fitness centers and libraries to open; however, they are limited to half of their legal capacity, which is determined by fire code.
Three people had exercised at Snap Fitness when the DeWitt center reopened as of 9 a.m. May 1.
Manager Denise Olsen said reopening was a “financial decision,” but she was disappointed in the leniency of Iowa’s rules. A Snap Fitness in Georgia received two pages of COVID-19 mandates.
Olsen said the center is following all state-mandated regulations, but she has mixed in a few of her own. At the door, she has 20 rolls of paper towels and 20 spray bottles of sanitizer. They can only have 20 people in at one time – that’s 50% capacity. If there are no paper towels and bottles at the door, then the capacity has been reached.
State rules prohibited opening the pool, but fitness buffs resumed other solo activities at the Maquoketa Area Family YMCA, which reopened to the public Monday.
Youth sports and group exercise classes will not be conducted due to social distancing guidelines, according to YMCA director Scott Warren. He’s directing users to maintain proper sanitation, and said staff spread out exercise equipment to add more personal space.
Warren expects the pool will reopen May 15.
About a mile away, Maquoketa Speedway prepares for a race season which, at least to start, will have no spectators and only 10 people on the property at a time. Officials opened the track by appointment only for lap practice Saturday and Monday. Racers quickly filled each practice slot as they inch closer to what many hope will be a speedy return to the oval.
On the Maquoketa arts scene, the Ohnward Fine Arts Center was forced to cancel another show due to social gathering limits. The center has adjusted its approach, offering a couple performances via Facebook Live as a way to both entertain and earn revenue.
Meanwhile, Maquoketa Art Experience officials decided to remain closed another two weeks to limit the spread of the virus.
