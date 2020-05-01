CLINTON — Heart attacks and strokes do not stop during a pandemic, yet MercyOne Clinton officials have noticed a decline in the number of people seeking help if they’re experiencing chest pain, shortness of breath or pain, numbness or weakness.
Concern is growing among MercyOne medical providers that patients may be delaying essential care at the onset of heart attack and stroke symptoms.
“There is significant risk when people delay getting medical care as soon as they begin having signs and symptoms of a serious medical emergency,” said David Kavanaugh, DO, medical director of the MercyOne Clinton Emergency Room. “With a heart attack or stroke, it is essential that you seek medical attention as every minute that goes by can be the difference between life or death.”
Medical professionals are also encouraging people to call their provider if they have non-emergent concerns about their health and to seek treatment for chronic medical issues. There are safety measures in place to protect patients, including virtual visits.
“The safety of our patients and colleagues is our top priority,” said Kavanaugh.
MercyOne in Clinton has taken aggressive steps to mitigate the risks of exposure, he said.
With a Virtual Visit, patients can meet with their local MercyOne Clinton provider through a secure video chat without leaving the comfort and safety of their home. Virtual visits, also known as telehealth, are easy to do and the provider care team can walk individuals through the steps. People are encouraged to contact a MercyOne care location to see if a virtual visit is appropriate for their health needs.
He urges anyone who believes they may be having a heart attack or stroke to call 9-1-1.
