CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Mental Health region governing board has unanimously approved the transfer of $150,000 to Clinton County.
The governing board voted 4-0 Monday to transfer the funds, with Clinton County representative Jim Irwin Jr. abstaining from the vote. Irwin said Clinton County is currently $2.4 million short on tax collections.
“We keep pushing back all these dates for things to happen,” Irwin said. “So we we’re already going to be short and now we’re looking at not having the dollars in our accounts for tax collections that typically are sitting there.”
Clinton County, in the request to the governing board, asked for $300,000 for cash flow purposes. Clinton County officials during Monday’s meeting confirmed they could get by with $150,000 for now and requested another installment in July or August if necessary.
Region Fiscal Agent David Farmer suggested the region provide the funds for the request in multiple installments. Farmer said the other four counties in the region are also having issues with collecting property taxes.
“My personal recommendation as fiscal agent is to do it as a piecemeal because I’m trying to keep money in the fiscal agent fund as we move forward into the month of July and August,” Farmer said.
Board representatives in Cedar, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties all supported providing funds to Clinton County. Jackson County representative Jack Willey said there is a need and did not oppose redistributing the funds back to Clinton County.
Cedar County representative Dawn Smith said the region was expecting a request from Clinton County for funds.
“We knew it was coming,” Smith said. “We knew you were probably going to struggle with it. I don’t have a problem with it, either. I appreciate you working with us on the amount so we can try to get as much property tax back as we can to make it work.“
Muscatine County representative Jeff Sorensen views the funds as region dollars, adding it makes sense to allocate them to Clinton County. He added he believes it is prudent to not do the full transfer right away but to utilize a staggered amount.
Board Chairman and Scott County representative Ken Beck appreciated Clinton County taking the funds they needed at this time. He added the main point is for the region to take care of individuals who need the services.
