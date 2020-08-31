DEWITT — Emotions are swirling during the COVID-19 pandemic, and patients of area mental health experts are searching for ways to help their most vulnerable clientele.
Therapists have found their clients are growing wary of therapy and conversation that’s taking place over the Internet. Commonly referred to as “telehealth,” online therapy has become the default mode of communication for many over the past four-plus months as the COVID-19 pandemic marches on. But therapists say society’s “new normal” is harder to grasp for some struggling with depression.
Todd Noack, director of Life Connections Peer Recovery Services in DeWitt, says his clients are longing for human connection. The lack thereof is contributing to a feeling of loneliness, or in some cases, contributing to adverse mental health. For his clients, telehealth just isn’t working when it comes to counseling.
“One of the things we’ve looked at is that a lot of people are doing video things, but it’s not the same,” Noack said.
Life Connections’ peer respite house in DeWitt is accepting two tenants per night; it’s normal capacity is three. While there, people seeking mental health treatments are engaging in conversations with peer counselors, Noack said. They are socially distancing and wearing masks.
“They are coming in and getting the support they need. We’ve had nothing but good responses on the departure survey and people say it’s helped their anxiety.”
Kim Kali-Schultes, a social worker and therapist based in Dubuque, has conducted in-person consultations with her patients for the duration of the pandemic — at least with those who want it. She and her clients stay socially distant, and in some cases, decide to remove their masks.
“My office is a safe space,” she said. “There’s a lot of worry and fear (outside).”
The stress of reopening
As coronavirus cases continue to climb across Iowa, especially following the reopening of many businesses and public areas, some people are too afraid to venture outside.
“(People) are having anxiety because they have to get food,” Noack said. “They’re having to go to the store, and a lot of people aren’t wearing their masks so they are getting anxious about that, so they decide not to go.”
Life Connections Peer Recovery Services offers a 24/7 support line for anyone who needs to talk, vent, or access mental health resources. Noack said a recent caller phoned the hotline while they took their garbage outside.
“Because the anxiety does increase, they wanted to talk to us while they took five bags of garbage to the dumpsters,” he said.
Another support-line caller said the absence of sports — which he has previously used to quell anxieties — had hurt his sleep schedule.
“They get up in the middle of the night and call because their anxiety is getting overwhelming because they are still isolated and not able to do their normal things,” Noack said.
Previous traumas are triggers
The root of the coronavirus-era anxiety is different in everyone, and no one is immune to feeling uneasy or traumatized.
However, Kali-Schultes says those who have suffered through traumas and hardship previously in their lives are more prone to break down than others.
She likened today’s climate to post-9/11 America. After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Kali-Schultes was working as a psychotherapist at Fort Riley in Manhattan, Kansas.
“What I noted to be true was that heightened anxiety of military families, because there was the looming threat of war,” she said. “And we didn’t really know what was happening. The anxiety was immense.”
She’s seeing similar human responses in her clients today.
Kali-Schltes theorizes some people don’t ever recover from traumas like 9/11, and when another serious event unfolds, like the COVID-19 pandemic, those feelings of fear bubble up once more.
“Soldiers that went to war who were fairly well put together came back from war fairly put together,” she said. “They had more resiliency. Soldiers that were not, that didn’t have a good foundation, did not. That’s what I’ve observed. If you have a lot of trauma in your history that’s unresolved, (COVID-19) is highly traumatizing.”
Stress, self-medication linked
People who can’t find ways to cope or an effective therapy have turned to substances to control their anxiety.
Kendra Renner, a social worker at UnityPoint Health in the Quad-Cities, says a loss of control leads people to react negatively. She said she’s seen an uptick in people attempting to self-medicate.
“The common theme I’ve been hearing from patients with agoraphobia or severe anxiety is that the pre-established coping mechanisms they are using to reduce the anxiety and panic are not as effective now. … They are feeling less control over the situation due to the fact they don’t have much choice anymore. They have to stay home.”
Renner said she’s noticed many of her clients are now effected by different concerns than they were earlier in the pandemic.
“The patients I talk to seem to have gotten through the initial fear and anxiety of the pandemic and all that encompasses, and are now at the more depressed and complacent stages,” she said.
Kali-Schultes said the circumstances created by the pandemic are harder on people with certain personality traits than on others.
“This is a vulnerable moment in the collective of humanity,” Kali-Schultes said. “The bottom line is you aren’t in control. People that had more need to be in control, that were structured, this is absolutely maddening for them because they have no control. None.”
Turning the corner
Exercise and finding peace of mind has become an effective strategy in staving off stressors.
Kali-Schultes provides her clients with short, physical exercises that can get blood flowing and energize the brain. She also encourages her clients to control what they can control.
“When your structure starts to slip away, you start feeling overwhelmed,” she said. “We talk about changing your mindset and the way is to change your state. What’s your mindset? Do you believe you can get through this?”
Kali-Schultes said her clients are also experiencing high levels of grief, or the loss of something loved. In this case, she says, people yearn for what was once “normal.”
“They feel like it’s gone forever,” she said. But one of the things I always say is ‘we are going to get through this.’”
