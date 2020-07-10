CLINTON — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced this week that $50 million will be invested in the state’s mental health care system.
Reynolds announced $50 million in federal funds through the CARES Act will be invested. A release from the governor’s office states $30 million will be distributed to mental health and disability services regions throughout the state. The state will distribute an equal per-capita amount to each region to support ongoing adult and children’s mental health services. The funds include covering increased service need due to stressors and isolation associated with the pandemic.
Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region CEO Lori Elam said the region’s population is 300,789. She said if the funds are divided by population, the region would receive over $300,000. The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region is composed of Clinton, Cedar, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties. She said the funds are to be used to increase current services and help those impacted by the virus.
“The funds are not to be used for starting new services or building new services as it is considered one-time funds,” Elam said. “The funds are to be used to increase current services and help those impacted by COVID-19. I’m sure the regions will get some more direction from (Department of Human Services) soon.”
The release from the governor says the state will allocate $10 million for mental health providers and $10 million for substance use disorder providers.
A release from the Iowa Association of Counties states ISAC advocated that a portion of CARES act funding go directly to counties, citing increased demands and exacerbated challenges with the mental health and disability services system.
