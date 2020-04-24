The Clinton School District will be serving sack lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th St. NW (front of the school) or Clinton High School, 817 8th Ave. South.(East side entrance). This will be a drive-thru or walk-up pickup. Children do not need to be present in order for meals to be provided. Follow the directions of the site traffic and personnel, stay in your car and lunches will be brought to you. Information is also available on the school website.
Monday
Sliced ham sandwich, vegetables, apple and milk.
Tuesday
Hot dog on bun, baby carrots, peach cup and milk.
Wednesday
Sliced turkey sandwich, cauliflower, broccoli, orange and milk.
Thursday
Chicken patty on bun, vegetables, apple and milk.
Friday Monday
Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussel sprouts, tropical fruit and pumpkin muffin.
Tuesday
Broccoli and ham casserole, cauliflower, dinner roll and strawberry applesauce.
Wednesday
Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, wax bean salad, banana and fruited Jello.
Thursday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, tuscan greens, breadstick, honeydew and blueberry pie.
Friday
Fish wedge on bun, tarter sauce, lima beans, pasta salad and banana pudding square.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.