CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center continues to respond to the evolving COVID-19 situation and reminds community members resources are in place to address their health concerns.
A MercyOne Clinton COVID-19 Information Line, at (563) 244-5055, has been established to answer general questions about COVID-19. Calls are taken Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough, fever, sore throat and shortness of breath, are asked to call their primary care provider first to be referred for testing. Anyone without a primary care provider can call MercyOne Clinton Urgent Care at 563-243-1200 or the MercyOne North Health Plaza at 563-243-2511.
MercyOne Clinton colleagues continue to partner with representatives of Clinton County Public Health and Clinton County Emergency Management to coordinate COVID-19 response efforts for the region.
Preparation efforts have prompted the following operational and service changes at MercyOne Clinton locations:
- During this time, MercyOne Clinton providers have begun offering innovative and convenient care for patients. Some providers are offering virtual visit options, while others are accommodating patient care in unique ways. For example, Ashton Nickles, DO, and his team provide personalized care through a drive-up service for orthotic fitting at the Home Medical Equipment Store. Nickles’ team meets with patients to dispense diabetic shoes and custom orthotics and according to Nickles, patients were appreciative to not have to come in or even get out of their cars.
- Effective immediately, the outpatient lab at the medical center will temporarily close. All patients requiring outpatient lab services will be directed to the MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza Lab at 915 13th Ave. North, Clinton. The Lab is open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- In addition, the MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza will now close at 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Weekday hours for MercyOne Urgent Care, 2400 Lillian Way, Clinton, will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice. All other MercyOne Family Medicine clinics hours will remain the same.
- The Heart Center at MercyOne North Health Plaza will be closed on Fridays until further notice. The Heart Center will remain open for regular hours 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
- The medical oncology unit has temporarily moved to the MercyOne Clinton Radiation Oncology building located northeast of the medical center on North Fourth Street. Patients of Dr. Anoop Aggarwal and those receiving chemotherapy will receive care at the new location until further notice. As part of MercyOne Clinton’s emergency response plan, moving the service allows further protection of cancer patients and the reallocation of rooms if needed.
- MercyOne Clinton Home Medical Equipment and MercyOne Clinton Pharmacy are open normally scheduled hours and now offer curbside service. For home medical needs such as wound care, c-pap and bi-pap supplies and other home medical equipment, please call 563-244-3600. Colleagues will provide additional information on where to pick up supplies. MercyOne Clinton Pharmacy also is providing curbside delivery for patient prescriptions. For refills, contact the MercyOne Clinton Pharmacy at 563-244-5545 and request curbside pickup. For new prescriptions, your provider can request curbside pickup. Mail-order options also are available. For more information, please contact the MercyOne Pharmacy.
- The MercyOne Clinton Wound Care Center at MercyOne Clinton South Health Plaza, 638 S. Bluff Blvd., is open for patients. Colleagues are following COVID-19 prevention guidelines and are ensuring patients practice social distancing in the waiting area. Patients may choose to wait in their vehicle and be called when their treatment room is ready or the waiting room is empty. Please call 563-244-5495 for more information.
- MercyOne Medical Group – Clinton has suspended all scheduled visits to MercyOne Occupational Medicine, 2400 Lillian Way, Clinton. This includes all pre-employment, Department of Transportation (DOT) and drug screens. Patients scheduled for work injury visits will be seen through MercyOne Clinton Urgent Care, also located at 2400 Lillian Way.
- The Fitness Center located at the South Health Plaza is closed until further notice.
- The Optical Shop at the North Health Plaza is temporarily closed.
- MercyOne Clinton continues to enforce visitor restrictions at all locations during this time. Some exceptions will be made for children, women in labor and for end-of-life situations.
For questions on other MercyOne Clinton services, call 563-244-5555.
“We are grateful for community efforts to slow the spread of the virus and appreciate the support to all of our health care workers,” said Julie Dunn, executive director of MercyOne Clinton Foundation and public information officer for the organization.
