CLINTON — In alignment with the Iowa Department of Public Health’s phased COVID-19 vaccination plan and in partnership with Clinton County Public Health department, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center will begin vaccinating patients ages 65 and older beginning the week of Feb. 1 as vaccine supply allows.
MercyOne Clinton will contact patients to schedule their vaccine appointment when they are eligible. Appointments will be added as supply allows. MercyOne requests that you do not call the clinics to inquire about vaccination appointments.
“MercyOne’s Mission is to transform the health of our community, and we believe vaccination is the best way to end the pandemic,” said Amy Berentes, executive vice president and chief operating officer of MercyOne Clinton. “Although vaccination has been in short supply, we are hopeful that supply will soon begin to increase so we can get more of our community members vaccinated faster. We thank you for your patience.”
Ryan Grekoff, senior vice president of MercyOne Clinton Medical Group, adds, “We are committed to protecting our most vulnerable patients and are excited to move into this next phase of vaccination. We anticipate this phase will take many weeks, but we are committed to maximizing our resources and streamlining our processes in order to expedite vaccine administration once we have supply in hand.”
MercyOne officials said that until vaccine is widely available, it is critical to practice mitigation measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus:
- Wear a mask or face covering.
- Practice social distancing with those outside your household.
- Clean your hands frequently with soap and water.
- Stay home if you feel sick.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, including vaccine development and answers to frequently asked questions, visit www.MercyOne.org/covid19vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.