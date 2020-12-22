CLINTON - MercyOne Clinton Medical Center received its shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning and began distributing the vaccine to health care workers based on CDC recommendations for vaccine prioritization.
MercyOne is working closely with the CDC and state health departments charged with vaccine distribution in Iowa, MercyOne officials announced in a press release.
"This is certainly a momentous day, and one that we have been eagerly anticipating," said Kay Takes, president of MercyOne Eastern Iowa Region. "We urge everyone, however, to continue to follow current safety measures. It is crucial that we all remain vigilant with avoiding crowds, practicing physical distancing, wearing masks, and hand hygiene. Doing these things, along with widespread vaccination over the next several months, will get us effectively to the end of the pandemic."
MercyOne officials stress that it is essential to continue upholding personal safe living and decision-making responsibilities until the vaccine is more broadly available. People who are vaccinated must also stay committed to CDC safety guidelines until there is widespread vaccination.
For more information, visit MercyOne.org/COVID19Vaccine.
